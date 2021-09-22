Catholic World News

Sunni, Shi’ite leaders to meet in Iraq?

September 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Sheik Ahmed al Tayeb, the head of Egypt’s Al Azhar university, is planning to visit Iraq in November. Plans for the visit have raised speculation that he could meet with Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, bringing about a rare summit meeting between the leading figures of Sunni (al Tayeb) and Shia (al Sistani) Islam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!