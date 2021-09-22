Catholic World News

President of Catholic University of America announces retirement

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: John Garvey, the president of the Catholic University of America, has announced that he will retire at the end of this academic year. Garvey, who is 72, has led Catholic University since 2010, emerging as a strong defender of academic freedom and distinctively Catholic educational standards.

