Vatican instructs Heralds of the Gospel to close its boarding schools

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in Brazil in 1999, the Heralds of the Gospel were approved as an international association of the faithful of pontifical right in 2001. Following a Vatican investigation, Pope Francis appointed a commissioner for the association in 2019.



The decision of order the closing of boarding schools came because of their “rigid discipline and the isolation of [students from] families, who were gradually cut off from the young boarders,” according to the report.

