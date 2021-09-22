Catholic World News

Smaller Catholic colleges thrive as national enrollments take a hit

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At a time when college enrollment nationwide declined 3.5% from the previous year, “the University of Dallas, Ave Maria University, Christendom College and Thomas Aquinas College are among the Catholic institutes of higher learning to report incoming classes as being substantially higher than any previous class,” according to the report.

