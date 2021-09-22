Catholic World News

Do not compromise doctrinal truths, nuncio tells German bishops

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As the German bishops began their four-day fall meeting, Archbishop Nikola Eterovic, the apostolic nuncio, called on them to “firmly united in the unity of the Catholic Church” and not to compromise “the truths of Christian doctrine.” Archbishop Eterovic led the Synod of Bishops (2004-2013) before Pope Francis named him apostolic nuncio.

