+Bishop Anthony Pilla, 88

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Appointed Cleveland’s bishop in 1980, Bishop Anthony Pilla was president of the US bishops’ conference from 1995 to 1998. The prelate resigned in 2006, at the age of 73, amid allegations of perjury and a diocesan financial scandal.

