After outcry, Catholic school renews job offer to lesbian coach

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Benet Academy had rescinded a job offer after discovering the coach was in a same-sex marriage.



“We had an honest and heartfelt discussion on this very complex issue at our meeting,” the Illinois Benedictine school said in a statement. “Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life.”

