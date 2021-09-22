Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop concerned about end of US combat mission

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil expressed concern about what will happen following the impending conclusion of the US combat mission in Iraq.



“To the extent that any change in US involvement in Iraq leads to an increase in instability,” he said, “certainly we are concerned that this would lead to further persecution of the religious minorities.”



“Afghanistan and Iraq are very different places,” he added. “But the takeover of the country by the Taliban certainly provides encouragement to those who support that type of regime.”

