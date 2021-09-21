Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishop: priests should support vax-exemption requests

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Byrne of Springfield, Massachusetts, has instructed his priests to support Catholics who seek a religious exemption from Covid-vaccine mandates. While recommending the vaccine, the bishop said in a letter to his priests: “It is important for us to recognize and encourage the well-formed consciences of those who both desire the vaccine for themselves and the common good, as well as those who for health reasons or other reasons, may desire not to receive the vaccine.”

