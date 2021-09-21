Catholic World News
India: Kerala’s state government announces probe against cardinal
September 21, 2021
» Continue to this story on Kerala Kaumudi
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Alencherry, 76, has led the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church since 2012. The probe concerns a controversial land deal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!