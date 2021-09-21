Catholic World News

Catholic Charities in Texas struggles in face of immigration ‘madness’

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As an estimated 12,000 migrants lives in makeshift camps under a bridge in Del Rio, TX, Catholic Charities of San Antonio “brought them thousands of items like diapers for kids, water, food, blankets, clothing,” according to its executive director. The organization also hosted 150 people in local hotels.

