US bishops decry abortion funding in ‘Build Back Better Act’

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic bishops have been strong advocates for proposals at both the federal and state level that ensure all people will have access to affordable healthcare, including Medicaid expansion proposals,” said two bishops who chair USCCB committees. “We are encouraged by several healthcare provisions in portions of the Build Back Better Act that will improve healthcare coverage for those in need.”



“However, the legislative text advanced by the two House committees also funds abortion, the deliberate destruction of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters —those in the womb,” the prelates added. “Congress can, and must, turn back from including taxpayer funding of abortion, in the Build Back Better Act.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

