Canadian bishops issue election statement

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of the 2021 Canadian federal election, the bishops’ executive committee listed eight principles for the faithful to take into account, including respect for the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death, protection of religious freedom, and healing and reconciliation of Indigenous peoples and communities.

