Prelate offers overview of Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella has led the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization since its establishment by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

