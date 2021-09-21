Catholic World News

Group protests on behalf of lesbian coach after Catholic school job offer rescinded

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: WGN-TV reported that 3,000 alumni, students, and parents called on the school to hire the coach.



“Benet Academy respects the dignity of all human beings to follow their conscience and to live lives of their choosing,” the Illinois Benedictine school said in a statement. “Likewise, as a Catholic school, we employ individuals whose lives manifest the essential teachings of the Church in order to provide the education and faith formation of the young people entrusted to our care.”

