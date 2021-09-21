Catholic World News

Afghan Christians practice faith in absolute secrecy, migrant recounts

September 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: An Afghan Christian who lives in Italy discussed the persecution his family endured three decades ago, as well as his recent efforts to assist a Christian family persecuted by the Taliban. “Thanks to the Italian and Vatican authorities, we were able to get them out of the country,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!