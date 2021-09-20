Catholic World News

Tigray bishop pleads for release of humanitarian aid

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic bishop in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray province has issued a public appeal for release of humanitarian aid, which has been blocked from the region since June. As conditions deteriorate because of the country’s civil war, Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin reported, relief workers cannot obtain food and medical supplies, and the Church’s funds have been frozen by banks. He asked authorities to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, and “to bring this incredibly devastating war... to an end through dialogue and negotiation.”

