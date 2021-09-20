Catholic World News

Taliban victory will cause problems for Pakistan’s Christians, Paul Bhatti predicts

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will pose problems for Pakistan’s Christian minority, fears Paul Bhatti. Bhatti—the brother of the last Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic cabinet minister who was assassinated in 2011 by Muslim extremists—explained that Pakistan would be forced to devote greater attention to the battle against terrorism, and would give less priority to the plight of the country’s religious minorities.

