South African archbishop sees pagan cults as obstacle

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Traditional cults are a major obstacle to evangelization in South Africa, said Archbishop Buti Tihagale of Johannesburg. Speaking to mission workers, he warned that elements of ancestral cults have been mixed with Christian beliefs, and advocated adult catechism classes to provide a more reliable formation.



The archbishop also spoke out the need to provide help for the unemployed and the homeless. He remarked: “They sleep on the streets, they lose their dignity, they beg for food, and eventually you can see that there’s something abnormal about their behavior.”

