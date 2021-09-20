Catholic World News

Notre Dame structurally stable; reconstruction can begin

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After two years of work, French officials have announced that the basilica of Notre Dame has been secured, the structure is safe, and reconstruction can begin. The basilica was ravaged by fire on April 15, 2019, and engineers had warned that its walls could collapse if they were not shored up properly.

