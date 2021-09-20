Catholic World News

Mozambique bishop: ‘Nobody asks for martyrdom, but is is something that can happen at any moment’

September 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017, and nearly 800,000 people have fled their homes in the wake of the rebels’ brutal advance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!