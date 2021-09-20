Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Synodality is not about fashion, it is the Church of the Acts of the Apostles

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 18, Pope Francis addressed some of the faithful of the Diocese of Rome on the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, whose theme is “For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission.” The synod begins at a local level in October 2021 and culminates in Rome in October 2023.

