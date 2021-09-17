Catholic World News

Northern Ireland diocese charged with sheltering bombing suspect

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Derry is a defendant in a lawsuit stemming from a terrorist bombing that killed nine people in 1972. A priest of the Derry diocese, Father James Chesney was suspected of organizing the bombing, as a key figure in the Irish Republic Army. Although Father Chesney (who died in 1980) was never charged with a crime, Church officials arranged to send him to a new assignment in another diocese.

