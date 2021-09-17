Catholic World News

Miniature Vatican built of Legos

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Illinois man has created a painstakingly accurate scale model of the Vatican, using 67,000 Lego blocks. Rocco Buttliere spent three months on the project, working at home during the Covid lockdown.

