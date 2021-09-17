Catholic World News

Catechesis requires creativity, Pope says

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 17 to participants in a Vatican conference on catechesis, Pope Francis said that catechists are “people who tirelessly proclaim the Gospel of mercy.” He said that the work of catechists is not “abstract communication of theoretical knowledge,” but a process marked by listening. The formal office of catechist, which he created, requires creativity, the Pontiff said—not “the pre-packaged answers we carry in our briefcase.”

