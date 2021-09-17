Catholic World News

Pro-life group says Google engaging in censorship

September 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: “At the request of abortion activists, Google has just BANNED all of LiveAction ‘s pro-life ads, including those promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, a resource that has saved 2500 children to date,” tweeted Lila Rose of Live Action.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!