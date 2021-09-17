Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch announces trip to US

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople. The Ecumenical Patriarch, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, will begin an 11-day trip to the US on October 23, during which he will visit Ground Zero and meet with President Biden.

