Belarus government faces new confrontation with Church

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The official government newspaper in Belarus recently compared Catholic priests to Nazis, and the cathedral in Minsk, the nation’s capital, was raided in July. The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 79% Christian (64% Orthodox, 12% Catholic).

