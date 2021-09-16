Catholic World News

Greek foreign minister scolds Turkey for mosque at Hagia Sophia

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias criticized the Turkish government for failing to protect the country’s Byzantine cultural heritage. Dendias was particularly critical of the decision to convert the Hagia Sophia and the Chora monastery—both recognized by UNESCO as “world heritage sites”—into mosques.

