Pope warns movement leaders against desire for power, disloyalty

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to leaders of Catholic ecclesial movements, Pope Francis warned against two dangers. The “desire for power,” he said, comes when “someone wants to serve the Lord but also serves other things.” The second problem, “disloyalty,” arises “when we present ourselves to others as the sole interpreters of the charism.”



Pope Francis said that these problems had caused crises in some ecclesial movements, creating “noisy” and “ugly” situations that required Vatican intervention to begin “difficult processes of rehabilitation.”

