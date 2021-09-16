Catholic World News

We are living ‘in the valley of death,’ 3 Philippine archbishops say

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The prelates from northern Luzon (map) rued “the killing of drug addicts and opponents; victims of the pandemic; death from hardship due to a visionless government and blatant corruption that seems to break all records.”

