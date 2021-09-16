Catholic World News

Australian bishop’s resignation ‘raises some big questions’

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of 71-year-old Bishop Christopher Saunders of Broome.



“The matter has proven highly contentious,” according to the report. “Sexual misconduct allegations have been aired, along with claims of significant managerial problems — all of which the bishop has strongly denied.”

