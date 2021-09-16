Catholic World News

New Jersey bishop: Vaccination exemption for clergy ‘will be minimal’

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our clergy should be vaccinated voluntarily as a good example to others and in solidarity with them,” said Bishop Kevin Sweeney of Paterson.



The Pillar site offers a roundup of how other American dioceses are responding to the federal Covid-vaccine mandate.

