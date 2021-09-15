Catholic World News

Pope speaks on Communion for pro-abortion politicians

September 15, 2021

Pope Francis insisted that “abortion is murder,” but cautioned against disciplining politicians who support the practice, in an airplane exchange with reporters who accompanied him on his flight home from Slovakia on September 15.

The Pope stopped short of resolving the question— currently a heated debate among American bishops— of whether a Catholic politician who supports legalized abortion should be denied the Eucharist. “I have never refused the Eucharist to anyone,” he said, but then added: “I have never been conscious of having a person like the one you describe in front of me.”

Explaining his reluctance to support Eucharistic discipline, the Pope said that across the history of the Church, “every time the bishops have not dealt with a problem as pastors, they have taken sides politically.” He cited the prosecution of heretics and witch-hunts— rather than political involvement— as examples of this approach.

“What must a pastor do?” the Pope asked. He answered: “Be a pastor; don’t go condemning.”

During the same airborne interview, the Pope said that he did not understand Catholic resistance to the Covid vaccine. He said that everyone at the Vatican is now vaccinated. But— in an obvious reference to Cardinal Raymond Burke— he said: “Even in the College of Cardinals there are some anti-vaxxers— and one of them, poor man, was hospitalized with the virus. Life is ironic.”

Also, reporting on his interview with Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Pope Francis said that during their meeting they had not discussed the issue of immigration, on which they have sharply different views.

