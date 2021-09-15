Catholic World News

Roundup: US dioceses respond to Biden vaccine mandate

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar site offers a roundup of how different American Catholic dioceses are responding to the federal Covid-vaccine mandate. Some (arch)dioceses are enthusiastically joining in the campaign for involuntary vaccination, while others resist.

