Southern African bishops decry corruption in member nations, urge ‘solidarity with needy’

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We have witnessed acts of corruption connected with the misappropriation of resources which were earmarked for the alleviation of those affected by the pandemic,” said the bishops of Mozambique, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Botswana.

