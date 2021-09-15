Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal urges Mexican bishops to prioritize care for migrants

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Especially since the governments of the region are aligning themselves with an anti-migrant policy, the voice of the Church . . . can help promote solidarity, Christian fraternity in an environment that is tending to be exclusive, xenophobic,” said Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, undersecretary for migrants and refugees at the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

