British doctors’ union drops opposition to assisted suicide

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Numerous attempts to legalize assisted suicide in the United Kingdom have failed, most recently in 2015,” the Register reports. “Parliament, however, is once again considering whether or not to legalize the practice.”

