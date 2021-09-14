Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop: unvaccinated priests cannot visit the sick

September 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, has told priests in his diocese that they may not visit the sick if they have not received Covid vaccination.



Celebrating Mass at his cathedral on September 12, the bishop directed a deacon to read an announcement, telling parishioners that their pastor and his associate were not vaccinated, “so people can decide if they wanted to attend Mass where they were celebrating.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

