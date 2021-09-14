Catholic World News
Paraguayan prelate urges government to act against Marxist-Leninist guerillas
September 14, 2021
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The Vicar Apostolic of Chaco, Bishop Gabriel Escobar, called for greater government action against the Communist Paraguayan People’s Army.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!