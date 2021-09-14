Catholic World News

Former Irish president McAleese ramps up criticism of Pope Francis

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese, Ireland’s president from 1997 to 2011, told an unauthorized “synod” that Pope Francis is an “ultraconservative” who is “very disorganized.”

