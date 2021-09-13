Catholic World News

Maternity ward to close, as nurses quit to avoid vaccination

September 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Blaze

CWN Editor's Note: The maternity ward oat a New York hospital has announced that it will “pause” its services because of a shortage of nurses. A shortage of qualified nurses—in hospitals, nursing homes, and other health-care facilities—has developed as many nurses resist Covid-vaccine mandates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!