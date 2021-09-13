Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal reassures Jews after papal remarks

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity has written to Jewish leaders, seeking to ease their concerns about a remark by Pope Francis that the Jewish law “does not give life.” Cardinal Kurt Koch said that in the Pope’s remarks, “the Torah is not devalued,” and St. Paul, in his discussions of the Law, “emphasized its divine origin, and attributed to it a role in salvation history.”

