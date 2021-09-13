Catholic World News

Don’t slander St. Junípero Serra, Archbishops Cordileone and Gomez write in op-ed

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishops of San Francisco and Los Angeles write that “California lawmakers have passed legislation to replace a statue of St. Junípero Serra at the Capitol in Sacramento with a new monument honoring the state’s native peoples. . . . Unfortunately, the legislature has gone further, slandering his name and pushing a false narrative about the mission period in California.”

