Catholic World News

Papal message to interfaith summit: If we want peace on earth, ‘we cannot lose sight of heaven’

September 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On September 11, Pope Francis sent a message to the to participants in the G20 Interfaith Forum, which is taking place in Bologna from September 12-14. The forum’s theme is “Time to heal: Peace among cultures, understanding between religions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!