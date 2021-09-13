Catholic World News

President of European Council discusses Afghan refugees with Pontiff

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Council, composed of the leaders of the 27 nations of the European Union, sets the EU’s policy agenda.



European Council President Charles Michel tweeted, “Dialogue on global challenges with @Pontifex today. . . . The recent developments in Afghanistan and Ethiopia require our unrelenting support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

