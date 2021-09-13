Catholic World News

The family is alive in prayer, Word of God, and service: papal message to families

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to families taking part in Italian Catholics’ 14th National Pilgrimage of Families for the Family.

