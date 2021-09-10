Catholic World News

Texas bishops welcome heartbeat law

September 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: “For the first time since Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a prolife law to remain while litigation proceeds in lower courts,” the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops said after the state’s heartbeat law took effect. “We celebrate every life saved by this legislation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!