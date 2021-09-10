Catholic World News

California bishop: Minorities need health care, not life-ending prescriptions

September 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on San Jose Mercury News

CWN Editor's Note: “Extraordinarily, instead of focusing on solutions to the injustice caused by inadequate health care, California is debating whether to make physician-assisted suicide easier and to open the ‘option’ to more minorities,” writes Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!