Catholic World News
Mexican bishops express sorrow after Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion
September 10, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The Mexican Supreme Court, in a landmark 10-0 ruling, declared that laws against abortion violate Mexico’s constitution.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!